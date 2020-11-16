-
Lee esta historia en español. The City of Austin’s Code Department has told eight landlords they no longer have the right to rent to new tenants after the…
-
Lee esta historia en español. A City of Austin program intended to make sure landlords maintain safe apartments is failing to do its job, a new audit…
-
'If You Can, Pay Your Rent' And 4 Other Things To Know If You're An Austin Tenant Amid This PandemicMore than half of Austin residents are renters. At the beginning of each month, rent is due for tenants with cut hours, cut wages or no wages at all as…
-
Para leer una versión de este artículo en Español haga click aqui.Jose Pérez and his family were afraid of their stove.It caught on fire when they tried…
-
Click here to read this story in English. Jose Pérez y su familia le tenían miedo a la estufa.Ya se había incendiado una vez cuando trataron de cocinar,…
-
Austin is a city of renters: 55 percent of households here rent. The number drops slightly when you look at Travis County. That got KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy…