Latino Vote

-
From Texas Standard:Texan Hispanics will soon outnumber white, non-Hispanics in the state. But that demographic shift won't necessarily equate to Texas…
-
Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, the only Latino seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is struggling among likely Latinx voters in…
-
Latino turnout was up dramatically in the midterms, according to early voting and other preliminary data. Democrats say Latino votes helped flip house and senate races across the country.
-
From Texas Standard:When it comes to the Latino block of the electorate, you’ve probably heard politicians and analysts describe it this way.“When it…
-
Texas Democrats see an opening during this year’s midterm election. They are hoping to pick up seats in Congress that they haven’t won in a long time, as…
-
From Texas Standard.Candidates all over the Lone Star State are pouring their hearts, souls and resources into their campaigns. The primaries in Texas are…
-
From Texas Standard.On Monday, the Washington Post broke the story of the now-defunct voter fraud commission purchasing Texas voter records. The story…
-
Despite the results of this year’s election, there are still Republicans who say the party needs to appeal to a more diverse group of voters if they want…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas has the second-largest Latino population of any state, after California – 40 percent. The state also has more Latino elected…
-
From Texas Standard:This story is part of the NPR project "A Nation Engaged," which takes a deeper look at economic opportunity in 21st century America. I…