-
A business in Austin is laying off hundreds of employees. OneWest Bank has notified the Texas Workforce Commission that intents to lay off more than 700…
-
Social gaming company Zynga is laying off five percent of the company’s total workforce. That means about 100 layoffs in Austin and others in Boston.The…
-
Cap Metro Preps Layoffs in Labor Transition; Says Most Employees Will Be Offered JobsCapital Metro is laying off more than 800 union employees as it…
-
The Texas Education Agency announced another 178 employees will be laid off this week. This is in addition to the 91 employees that were laid off in…
-
January is School Board Recognition Month, and while board members received gift baskets and pictures drawn by children, the people who packed into last…
-
It's going to be a busy night at Austin Independent School District headquarters as board members confront some of the toughest decisions they have been…