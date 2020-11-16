-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the Civil Rights Summit marking the 50th anniversary of the…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the Civil Rights Summit marking the 50th anniversary of the…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the LBJ Civil Rights Summit, held this past spring at the LBJ…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the LBJ Civil Rights Summit, held this past spring at…
-
Former President George W. Bush is speaking this afternoon at the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum on UT campus.The summit,…
-
Protesters gathered on the UT campus to protest President Obama’s immigration policies during his speech today at the Civil Rights Summit. Some chained…
-
President Obama delivered a speech today at the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum at the Civil Rights Summit celebrating 50th anniversary of President…
-
President Barack Obama is speaking this afternoon at the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum in Austin.The summit, gathering…
-
President Barack Obama will be in Austin today to give the keynote address at the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Library. The event is marking the 50th…
-
The role sports has played in America's civil rights struggle, especially with black athletes, has been well documented.For many the movement started with…