From the Texas Tribune: A year out of office, former Gov. Rick Perry has a new job: chief strategy officer at MCNA Dental, the largest privately held…
Some Austin City Council members will be up for reelection next year. That means they can start raising campaign money in May 2016.Council members have…
The City of Austin ranked first among all Texas municipalities for investing in lobby groups during the 2013 Legislative Session, according to a report…
Former House Public Education Chairman Rob Eissler has taken on publishing and testing giant Pearson as a client, according to recent Ethics Commission…
With the Texas Legislature back in Austin, lobbyists from across the state have descended to advocate for and against the thousands of bills that will be…
Big receptions hosted by members of the Legislature in the month-plus since the election have been fairly common. Some of the guest lists have been things…