-
If this sounds like a one-sided story, it’s because it very well may be.Proposition A, one of two city propositions before Austin voters, began as a way…
-
The Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long Center opened in 2008 as the performing arts home for the Austin Symphony, Ballet Austin and Austin Opera. Ten years…
-
Prominent Austin philanthropist, arts activist and lawyer Jo Anne Christian died Thursday afternoon after a battle with lung cancer. She was 79 years…
-
More than 2,000 people came to the Long Center for a conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton. Clinton made Austin her 10th stop on her book tour…
-
The Architects of Air are back in Austin. Sound, color and light are all utilized to the fullest in this immersive experience hosted at the Long…