-
The Texas Lottery Commission says, since 1992, it has put $24 billion toward state programs – primarily education.With tonight’s Powerball jackpot up to a…
-
Updated, 4:35 p.m.: In a 91-53 vote Tuesday afternoon, the Texas House passed House Bill 2197, continuing the the Texas Lottery Commission. An earlier…
-
Whoever bought the winning tickets will be splitting a $580 million jackpot, the second-largest in U.S. lottery history. Now, the wait is on to see who steps forward.
-
As of Wednesday afternoon, the interstate Powerball lottery has reached a total of $550 million – the second largest lotto jackpot in history. This amount…