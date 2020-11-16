Major League Baseball

-
From Texas Standard.For 20 years, Rafael Palmeiro terrorized major league pitchers. The hard-hitting left-hander from Miami by way of Cuba is one of only…
-
From Texas Standard:For the second time in team history, the Houston Astros punched their ticket to the World Series. It took all seven games against the…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. conclude his highlights of a conversation with Hank Aaron, Civil Rights Activist,…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of a conversation with Hank Aaron, Civil Rights Activist, Major…
-
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the LA Dodgers 3-2 Tuesday. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Washington Nations 3-2. The Cardinals and Giants will meet in the National League Championship Series.