-
Ukrainian officials said they hoped to fly the remains to the Netherlands for identification. Most of the passengers who died on the plane were Dutch.
-
The president says at least one U.S. citizen is among the nearly 300 people killed when the plane crashed in the eastern Donetsk region.
-
Vice President Biden says it appears that the Malaysia Airlines jet with nearly 300 people aboard was "blown out of the sky" over eastern Ukraine.
-
An international search team has spent weeks combing the Indian Ocean for signs of the missing Boeing 777. Here's a summary of where we are with the hunt for the jetliner.
-
Prime Minister Najib Razak says new analysis by satellite company Inmarsat shows that the plane took a southerly route toward an area off western Australia "far from any landing sites."
-
Satellite images of what might be debris from the jet are the first "credible lead" in the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, an official says. Follow the news as it comes in.
-
The search continues for the plane and the 239 people. Meanwhile officials gave different accounts as to where authorities last spotted the jet.
-
The jet with 239 people on board disappeared early Saturday on a flight to Beijing. So far, a search in the sea between Malaysia and Vietnam hasn't turned up any definitive sign.
-
A Malaysia Airlines passenger jet had 239 people on board when it took off from Kuala Lumpur early Saturday. Families of those aboard are gathering near airports, fearing the worst.