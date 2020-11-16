-
From Texas Standard:Things are changing at the newsstand. Many magazines that used to mainly feature skinny, white women on their covers are now opting…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ed Gordon, Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist and author…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., the largest…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., the largest…
-
From Texas Standard:Though the last NFL football game of the season was played just a month ago, the league still makes news in the off-season.Daron…
-
Jim Lehrer, the longtime anchor of the PBS NewsHour who began his public television career at KERA, has died. He was 85.
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with J.C. Watts, co-founder and chairman of the Black News Channel, and Gray…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with retired television journalist Bernard Shaw.Shaw covered many monumental…
-
From Texas Standard:The changing news landscape has been a struggle for many local papers. The Associated Press cites a study that found some 1,800…
-
From Texas Standard.When Jessica McClure, an 18-month-old girl in Midland, was stuck in a well for 58 hours in October of 1987, CNN carried most of the…