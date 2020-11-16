Median Home Price

-
From Texas Standard:For much of America’s history, the middle class has been a useful paradigm for understanding what is meant by "the American dream."…
-
From Texas Standard:The middle class is making gains, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest numbers show the median household…
-
The number of single-family homes sold in the Austin area rose by 33 percent last month compared with January 2012, according to an analysis of the…
-
The volume of home sales was up for the 14th straight month in July, according to figures released today by the Austin Board of Realtors. The number of…