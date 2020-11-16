-
From Texas Standard:By the beginning of this year, more than 30 states had legalized some form of cannabis use, mostly for medical purposes. But Texas has…
-
The Texas House on Monday advanced a bill that would expand the list of debilitating conditions that allow Texans to legally use medical cannabis.House…
-
From Texas Standard:Cannabidiol products – better known as CBD – are fairly new to Texas. They usually come in the form of oils, drinks or snacks…
-
Medical Cannabis Expansion Has Support In Texas Legislature. But Dan Patrick Might Stand In The Way.State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, was on the floor of the Texas House in 2015 trying to convince her colleagues to open up the state to medical…
-
From Texas Standard.A veteran, a former NFL player, and two sick kids walk into a New York courtroom. And the outcome could impact marijuana laws…
-
From Texas Standard.The first state-licensed cannabis dispensary for patients with intractable epilepsy is now open in Manchaca, and, so far, 18…
-
The winding road that leads to Compassionate Cultivation could easily be mistaken for a dead end. It takes several seconds before drivers get off the main…
-
From Texas Standard:A few years after the approval of the legal medical use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in Texas, the Department of Public Safety wants to…
-
From the Texas Tribune: Epilepsy patients in Texas would have access to medicinal oils containing a therapeutic component found in marijuana under…
-
The Austin City Council is calling on the Texas legislature to legalize medical marijuana. The council passed this resolution Thursday, sponsored by…