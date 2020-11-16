-
Trains rolled into Capital Metro’s new Downtown Station on Monday morning for the first time. The $37 million project beat its expected timeline by six…
From the Austin Monitor: Capital Metro has scaled down its ambitions for a permanent MetroRail station in downtown Austin. The transit agency showed off…
Capital Metro is planning some big improvements for MetroRail, the city’s only rail transit line. But one of the big-ticket items on that list of…
Austin's "MetroRapid" buses are larger and, let's be honest, nicer than your typical bus. They've got more doors, for one, which makes for faster loading…
Update: Capital Metro’s MetroRail Service is back up and running this morning. But trains are running behind schedule because of a technology problem…
Update: Capital Metro says MetroRail service is back up and running as normal this morning – all the way from Leander to downtown Austin.Derailed freight…
Capital Metro is reaching out to residents in the suburbs north of Austin for input on possible transit options for connecting them to Central Austin. Cap…
This spring, Austinite Jeremy Barta was killed when a MetroRail commuter train collided with his car while it was stuck on the tracks at a private rail…
Capital Metro is upgrading rail warning systems at some private MetroRail crossings.Jeremy Barta, 32, of Austin was killed and his two children were…
It’s been a marathon session of Austin City Council today, and it’s not over yet. Here are some highlights from this evening. (Check out earlier action…