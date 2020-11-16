-
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, is testifying on Capitol Hill today. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, to begin in May,…
A new story in Buzzfeed News says President Trump directed his former lawyer to lie to Congress. Anthony Cormier, one of the Buzzfeed News reporters who broke the story, talks to Steve Inskeep.
Trump's longtime attorney and fixer pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts. Lawyer Lanny Davis tells NPR that Cohen considers Trump "to be both corrupt and a dangerous person in the Oval Office."
Cohen, who described himself in past as Trump's "pit bull," became well-known for his elbow-throwing and sometimes full-on threats as he worked to move the ball forward for Trump or protect him.
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say he has reached a plea…
A federal judge ordered an attorney for Cohen to reveal the identity of a client that had been withheld as part of a battle over evidence following an FBI raid of Cohen's home and office.