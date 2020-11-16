-
From Texas Standard:Last week, a video circulated widely on social media showing security guards shoving a man into an elevator at a McAllen hotel holding…
From Texas Standard:Jeanine Cummins' novel American Dirt has caught the attention of many, but not for the right reasons. Her story about a Mexican…
For many people seeking asylum or citizenship in the U.S., getting here is just the start. Then there’s often the long legal work that needs to be done to…
In Matamoros, Mexico, volunteers have created a pop-up school on a downtown sidewalk for migrant children. They're all asylum-seekers waiting for their day in U.S. immigration court.
Almost 40 child welfare and medical groups in Texas sent a letter to federal and state leaders Thursday expressing concern about the treatment of child…
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, where Chairman Elijah Cummings said he's wondering "whether there is an empathy deficit."
From Texas Standard:The border, the wall, the immigration issue – they're all front and center right now in Washington, as they have been almost every day…
A federal judge on Wednesday struck down the bulk of a recent White House policy that made it more difficult for victims of domestic and gang violence to…
President Donald Trump is now planning to send between 800 and 1,000 active-duty U.S. troops to the southern border to counter a caravan of migrants from…
Some growers say that President Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric has made a chronic worker shortage even worse.