-
The secretary of state issued an angry salvo on Saturday against Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered. NPR stands by her reporting.
-
From Texas Standard:In a tweet Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the situation in Venezuela is "deteriorating," and announced plans to…
-
The CIA director faces a narrow path through a closely divided Senate, but Republicans are confident he has the votes to win confirmation on the floor later this week.
-
The agency's director recently traveled to North Korea to pave the way for direct talks between the North Korean leader and President Trump. It "went very smoothly," Trump said.