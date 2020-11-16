-
Drivers honked their horns in celebration as they paraded through a mobile home park in North Austin on Saturday evening. The drivers, the majority of…
-
A few dozen protesters gathered in downtown Austin on Friday and marched down East Fifth Street and into the Westin hotel, where a class on investing in…
-
After more than a year, residents of an East Austin mobile home park have reached a deal with developers looking to rebuild on the property. Some city…
-
Mobile homes are often referred to as Austin’s most affordable housing. But mobile home parks don’t always offer amenities like green space for residents.…
-
Along the outskirts of Austin, many mobile home residents are feeling the pressure of looming development. Now, city leaders are working on a plan that…
-
Something new is happening in several mobile home communities in Austin. Over the last month, at least two such communities have established new…
-
There are more than 100 registered neighborhood associations in Austin. Sometimes there are even multiple associations in the same neighborhood. In mobile…
-
Most Austin residents are renters and, chances are, you might be a renter yourself.But some Austinites living in trailer parks aren’t necessarily…
-
If you've lived in Austin for a few years, you're probably familiar with the Pecan Grove RV Park. It's where actor Matthew McConaughey "lived" for years.…