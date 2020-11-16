More Than A Yard Sign

-
District 10 is Austin’s wealthiest district – it boasts an annual median family income of $131,100. It’s one of the city’s most sprawling districts,…
You could classify Austin’s District 7 as the "middle district" – it falls smack dab between the city’s lowest and highest income districts, with an…
Austin’s District 6 is one of the city’s wealthiest – the median family income falls around $86,000 a year. It also boasts the largest number of Asian…
Austin’s District 4 is one of its most diverse – more than 65 percent of residents are Hispanic, and nearly 10 percent of the district is…
Complaints we hear citywide about affordability are magnified in Austin’s District 2.The southeast district has some of the lowest-income residents, with…