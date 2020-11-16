Morning Stories

-
Army Paratrooper from Marble Falls KilledA soldier from Marble Falls has been killed in Afghanistan.Army Pfc. Payton Jones died Thursday in Kandahar…
STAAR-Crossed Educators Take Second Look at TestDistricts from across Texas are finding ways to curtail a component of the STAAR exam that makes the test …
Governor to Speak at Reagan DinnerGov. Rick Perry will be the keynote speaker tonight at the annual Williamson County Reagan Dinner. The fundraising event…
No Problems, as Occupy Austin ReconvenesAbout 120 Occupy Austin protesters came to city hall plaza last night for the group's General Assembly. That came…
SXSW Wristbands For Sale this Morning at 10 amSouth by Southwest begins wristband sales for its music festival this morning. Purchases can only be…