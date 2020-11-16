Mueller Report

-
Nadler wants everything developed by the special counsel office, including all of the underlying evidence in its report. He says the Justice Department has until May 1 to comply.
-
An Instagram post about a Confederate rally in Houston is cited in special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report as the “earliest evidence” of Russian…
-
Attorney General William Barr on Thursday released a redacted report of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the…
-
Attorney General William Barr has released special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have pushed for Congress to get an unredacted version.
-
The 448-page document, released Thursday after nearly two years of investigation, depicts a president distraught by the special counsel's inquiry — and aides thwarting his attempts to stop it.