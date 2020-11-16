-
The House speaker made the announcement Thursday morning at the Capitol, a day after the first hearing by the panel that would draft those articles. Republicans said the move "weakened this nation."
-
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attempted Voter Purge In Texas Shows Need For Stronger Federal ProtectionsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a visit to East Austin on Tuesday to promote sweeping voting legislation currently before Congress.Among many other…
-
House Leader Nancy Pelosi was in Austin today with one central message: There’s still work to be done on women’s equality in the workforce. She spoke at…