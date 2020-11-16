-
From Texas Standard:A wave of Germans immigrants came to Texas starting in the 1830s. Many settled in the Hill Country, starting cities like New Braunfels…
The New Braunfels "can ban" is poised to disappear.The rule prohibits disposable food and beverage containers from the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers inside…
Business Can Sue New Braunfels Over Can BanThe Associated Press reports that a judge has ruled that tourism businesses and others can sue New Braunfels…
Voters have approved the controversial container ban in New Braunfels. Nearly 9,000 people – 27 percent of registered voters – cast ballots in Tuesday’s…
A web short highlighting Wurstfest, a New Braunfels attraction that reels in 120,000 tourists a year. Video by Axel Gerdau.In a city perhaps best known…