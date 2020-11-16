Next Generation Radio Project

-
Six journalism students from Central Texas universities spent a weeklong “bootcamp” working alongside professional journalists – including four from KUT…
-
Instructor and general manager Victor Krusi isn’t your typical Skydiver. While he does leap out of planes at 100 miles-an hour speeds, he denies the…
-
At the end of a three-year relationship, Courtney Santana had suffered broken eye sockets, a broken chin and bruised ribs. She had also lost another baby.…
-
University Of Texas Professor Sahotra Sarkar chuckles when he thinks of how often he’s been interviewed the past six months.Reporters have been calling…
-
To Ruben Cubillos, an album is like a home for music. Albums hold two of his passions: music and graphics.Cubillos was born in El Paso, Texas. That’s…
-
After work, Odette Tan rushes to a dance studio, where she might practice a new move or just place herself on the floor to relax. Tan is a civil engineer…
-
David Williamson tried to deny his fate for a long time.As the son and grandson of professional taxidermists, Williamson was hesitant to follow in his…