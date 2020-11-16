-
He was a songwriter who nurtured Texas music for decades from his honky tonk in San Marcos. Kent Finlay lost a battle to cancer Monday at the age of 77.…
Texas singer-songwriter Steven Fromholz died after a hunting accident this weekend near Eldorado, Texas. He was 68.The Schleicher County Sheriff's Office…
Russell Johnson, the actor whose job it was to be the voice of reason and calm on an island of shipwrecked ninnies, reportedly died of natural causes at his home in Washington state. Johnson's role as the Professor on the 1960s comedy Gilligan's Island endeared him to audiences.
The University of Texas at Austin tower will be mostly dark tonight in honor of the 205 members of the UT community who died over the past year.Dimming…
Known as "Mac Daddy," he teamed with Chris Smith ("Daddy Mac"). As kids in 1992, they scored big with "Jump." Later, they toured with Michael Jackson. Kelly was 34. The cause of death has not been determined, but investigators suspect a drug overdose.
The former British prime minister was remembered Wednesday at a funeral in London. Queen Elizabeth II was among those in attendance. Thatcher died last week. She was 87.
Major Republican political donor Bob Perry has died. He was a Houston homebuilder but was best known for writing big checks for GOP candidates.Perry was…
The University of Texas at Austin community is invited to attend a public memorial service for Darrell K Royal today.The longtime football coach passed…
An auction of Coach Darrell K Royal’s sports memorabilia, personal collections and historic artifacts is happening this Sunday.The event had been planned…
Longtime University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal passed away this morning. He was 88-years-old.Royal coached the Longhorns from 1957 to 1976 and…