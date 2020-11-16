-
Good morning and a happy Friday. A cold front should blow in around midnight, meaning weekend lows plummeting into the 40s. Here’s some recent stories…
-
A federal judge says the City of Austin can no longer ban people from City Hall's plaza.The case revolves around a practice that came to light last year,…
-
After a weekend of rain, your Monday should be mostly dry. On Sunday, most parts of Central Texas saw an inch to two inches of rain. Here's a roundup of…
-
Amidst the tarps, sleeping bags, and food wrappers at City Hall during the Occupy Austin protests last fall, three people were not who they appeared to…
-
Update: KUT News has received a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Here's DPS Media and Communications Press…
-
Members of Occupy Austin staged a protest at a local Chase Bank branch this afternoon, resulting in protesters’ ejection from the building.Occupy Austin…
-
Early voting for city elections begins Monday, April 30. There are 14 candidates running for four positions on the Austin City Council. Over the next week…
-
UT Students Protest for Workers RightsThe Daily Texan reports a total of 19 protesters, not all of them students, were arrested yesterday for occupying UT…
-
City Council Preview: Changing Banks, Patio Pilot Program, Taxi Talk, and the Apple of Council’s EyeSpring break is definitely over.The Austin City Council convenes to an 89 item-long meeting this morning. Some heavy lifting was accomplished earlier this…
-
How did a group of Internet enthusiasts evolve from online trolling to altering the course of world politics?That was the focus of a South by Southwest…