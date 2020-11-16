On My Block: 12th & Chicon

-
A mural honoring mostly black musicians at the corner of 12th and Chicon in East Austin was painted over last May. It depicted artists like Tupac Shakur,…
On a Sunday in late April, Pastor Clarence Jones asked his congregation to join him."Oh magnify the Lord with me and let us exalt his name together.…
KUT's Jennifer Stayton spoke with Nefertiti Jackmon, executive director of Six Square, and Natasha Madison of the 12th Street Merchants' Association at a…
In October, KUT embarked on a project to tell the story of a neighborhood in transition: the area around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin. Decades…
As the Austin Independent School District deals with declining enrollment and decisions about facilities and campuses, many wonder if students across the…
Walk into Rio Rita’s new location at 12th and Chicon on a Friday night, and you’re likely to see a single-file line leading up to the bar. Behind it, two…
While Austin’s overall population has exploded over the past few decades, Austin’s black population has declined the past 20 years. From 2000 to 2010,…
On the East Side, development and rising property costs continue to force the African-American community out. With such rapid migration, how have the…
Matthew Malcolm Kleinman and Andreas Mueller have fond memories of their childhood on the East Side.“Old people used to sit on their porches and watch us,…
At the beginning of KUT's 12th and Chicon project, we told the story of Anderson High School — a beacon of the black community in East Austin until its…