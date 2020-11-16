-
On this episode Brian Ramos talks with filmmakers and showrunners Robert Rodriguez, David Simon and David Webb Peoples.
In this episode of On Story, from the Austin Film Festival and KUT, we bring you conversations with the comic geniuses behind The 40-Year-Old Virgin,…
From Austin Film Festival, On Story is a radio show that takes a look inside the creative process with today’s leading writers and directors.On today’s…
From Austin Film Festival, On Story gives a look inside the creative process with today’s leading writers and directors.On today’s episode, Seinfeld and…
In this episode of On Story, hosted by Brian Ramos, directors take center stage. In the first half of the show, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson narrates a…
In this episode of On Story, hosted by Brian Ramos, we hear from Beau Willimon, the show-runner for the runaway Netflix hit House of Cards. Willimon is…
In this episode, hosted by Brian Ramos, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner talks about the genesis of the hit AMC show and its upcoming final episodes. Then…