-
From Texas Standard:Sunday, December 6 – a day before the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack – is no date that will live in infamy. But it may be…
-
Update 12:30 p.m. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today that the state was withdrawing its request for a Temporary Restraining Order blocking the…
-
Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects of the Paris attacks, is believed to still be on the loose. Schools and universities, however, will reopen on Wednesday.
-
Abdelhamid Abaaoud was killed during a violent police raid conducted by Paris authorities in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis on Wednesday.
-
From Texas Standard:In the aftermath of the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, two terrorist suspects were killed – including one woman who activated a suicide belt –…
-
From Texas Standard:France is in its second day of bombing ISIS targets after last week’s terrorist attacks in Paris. The country is targeting the group’s…
-
France has reinstated border controls that Europe had abandoned in recent years as they reel from Friday night's terrorist attacks that left at least 129 dead.
-
Following an attack last week by Islamic extremists on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the publication announced today that it would print…
-
The satirical magazine said it would increase its run to 5 million. The cover of the magazine features a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.