Petrochemicals

Environmental and watchdog groups have long criticized the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for taking it too easy on polluters — and the TCEQ…
Officials in Jefferson County are telling the city's residents to evacuate amid air quality concerns a week after two explosions and a fire at a chemical…
Officials lifted evacuation orders Friday for around 50,000 people on the Texas Gulf Coast, determining a massive fire was finally under control at a…
The Port Neches chemical plant where two explosions and an ongoing fire prompted widespread mandatory evacuations Wednesday has a years-long history of…
Officials say they have no estimate for how much time is needed to bring under control a Texas chemical plant fire ignited by a series of explosions.At a…
Texas is suing Exxon Mobil for alleged environmental violations following a fire that broke out last week at one of the company's Houston-area plants.The…
Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are suing Exxon Mobil for allegedly violating the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water…
The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area…
The 2019 legislative session saw fights over renewable energy, climate resilience and pipeline construction. Now that the dust is settling on the field of…
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is using mobile units to monitor air quality in Deer Park and its vicinity.The U.S. Coast Guard has reopened…