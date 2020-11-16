-
Abortion providers are no longer banned from performing the procedure in Texas, state officials said in a court filing Thursday morning,Gov. Greg Abbott…
In what has been an ongoing legal dispute over Texans' access to abortion during the new coronavirus pandemic, abortion providers on Saturday asked the…
A federal court has – yet again – temporarily halted Texas’ ban on abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.Gov. Greg Abbott issued on order last month…
Abortion providers in Texas are suing state officials for banning abortions as part of their effort to halt procedures that are “not immediately medically…
The Trump administration has agreed to give roughly $350 million over five years to Healthy Texas Women, a state family-planning program that excludes…
Planned Parenthood affiliates in Texas have been told they can no longer receive charitable donations directly from state employee paychecks.For at least…
A chain of crisis pregnancy centers is shifting its strategy to focus on preventing unwanted pregnancies in the first place by offering contraception…
The rules block recipients of federal grants from referring patients for abortion. The Trump administration says groups working in "good faith" will have until Aug. 19 to provide written assurance.
For the last handful of legislative sessions, the Texas Legislature has had it in for Austin and other cities.GOP lawmakers who regularly thumb their…
"I think the bright spots weren't so much affirmative bright spots as that we avoided some bad things," Austin Mayor Steve Adler says of the 2019 Texas…