-
Austin has endured several legal jabs from the state in the past couple months.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stepped into a dispute earlier this…
-
A city statute that governs the makeup of Austin’s Planning Commission is at the center of a legal challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s…
-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to remove eight of the 13 members of Austin’s Planning Commission. The commission is responsible for making…
-
As Austin’s new land development code, known as CodeNEXT is being written, city staff and the private sector are working to understand how it will shape…
-
In the past few years, once quaint and quiet Rainey Street has become a haven for the hip, with businesses ubiquitously flipping the neighborhood's…
-
At a marathon meeting that stretched early into Wednesday morning, Austin’s Planning Commission recommended new regulations for short-term rentals –…
-
Austin is a long way from achieving a goal set in 2009 of having a park within walking distance of everyone in the city. Fifty-nine percent of inner city…