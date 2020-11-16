Pledge Drive

-
KUT Socks - $5/month or $60 one timeYour KUT socks are in the mail. You should receive them by May 25. Please email us at membership@kut.org if you don't…
-
Today is the last day to take advantage of the Early Bird Special. When you make your gift now, you can receive the KUT grackle socks and KUT T-shirt for…
-
All thank you gifts have been shipped if you have paid your pledge in full or have made at least one installment on a Sustaining pledge. If you have not…
-
Thanks so much for your support! Most of our thank you gifts are still in production; find specific updates below: The John Aielli Bobble Head mailed…