Public Education

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Steve Perry, noted educator, founder and head of Capital Preparatory…
From Texas Standard:Still hot off the presses is a list of 34 recommendations that's meant to guide Texas lawmakers to find ways to fix the state's public…
From Texas Standard.In efforts to avoid strict state sanctions, Houston ISD, San Antonio ISD and Waco ISD are all school districts that have recently…
From Texas Standard.The landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education set a historical precedent for education reform in the country. The…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Valerie Hill-Jackson, clinical professor in the Department of…
From Texas Standard.Remember the 1988 inspirational movie Stand and Deliver? It was about school teacher Jaime Escalante who encouraged students at risk…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Dr. Noliwe Rooks, director of American studies and…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Noliwe Rooks, director of American Studies and associate professor…
From Texas Standard.Earlier this month, the Texas State Board of Education rejected a Mexican-American studies textbook, leaving public school teachers…
From Texas Standard:It’s standardized testing season for Texas public school students. For some school districts, test time means missing documents,…