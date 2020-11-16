-
A lot has happened since 2013, when then-Gov. Rick Perry followed through on a threat to veto $7.5 million in funding for the state’s Public Integrity…
-
A point of order from state representative Mary Gonzalez (D-El Paso) delayed a vote on a bill that would remove a key function of the Public Integrity…
-
Members of the Texas Senate Finance Committee have begun meeting regularly to work on the state budget for the next two fiscal years.Texas has an…
-
The next Lieutenant Governor of Texas has announced the Senate will not restore funding to the Public Integrity Unit. The operation, based in the Travis…
-
A Travis County judge is giving Governor Rick Perry’s criminal defense attorneys until next Friday to file a motion to dismiss the two felony charges…
-
For the first time in nearly a century, the Texas governor is facing felony charges.Rick Perry has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury for abuse…
-
University of Texas System Regent Wallace Hall is now the subject of a criminal investigation.The Public Integrity Unit of the Travis County District…
-
UPDATE: Governor Rick Perry has been indicted on two felony charges related to his veto of funding for the Travis County Public Integrity Unit. Updates…
-
The agency charged with prosecuting state public corruption cases wrapped up an investigation into state Sen. Wendy Davis last year without finding any…
-
Travis County is going to bill the State of Texas for some work done on the Public Integrity Unit. Travis County commissioners approved the…