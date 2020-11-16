-
Austin residents can now apply to be on the commission to redraw City Council district boundaries. The city’s charter requires those lines be redrawn…
-
The holiday season will bring more than presents for Austinites. It will also bring maps outlining the boundaries for 10 City Council districts — if the…
-
Austin is in the preliminary stages of drawing the city’s first geographic city council districts. Although a volunteer-staffed redistricting commission…
-
The City of Austin has established its new Citizen’s Redistricting Commission, a group of 14 citizens who will draw the city's first boundaries for city…
-
For the first time, the City of Austin is adopting an electoral system that will assign council members to specific geographic regions of the city. The…
-
The city of Austin is one step closer to drawing new geographic district maps for the city council. Eight names were drawn yesterday at City Hall to serve…
-
This May, Austinites will learn the names of the people who will be drawing the city’s 10 new district maps, and then the redistricting process will start…
-
Earlier today, Austin's City Auditor held a public drawing today to select the three accountants that will serve on the 10-1 Applicant Review Panel. The…
-
Austin’s city auditor is practically begging more people to apply to be on the board that will draw the first geographic districts for the City Council.…
-
It may seem like government offices are in slow mode during the holiday season, but Austin's City Auditor is working against the clock. That's because…