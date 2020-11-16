-
The order is a blow for the White House, which essentially tried to give state and local government officials power to veto resettlement. The judge says that appears to violate the Refugee Act.
Texas will not be resettling refugees in the new fiscal year, Gov. Greg Abbott told federal officials Friday.State officials had until the end of the…
A large majority of the country’s governors have told the Trump administration that their states will continue accepting refugees, but with less than…
Texas’ refugee resettlement programs are bracing for what could be a huge blow – one that stakeholders say could weaken the state's support system for…
Local advocates and leaders are denouncing the Trump administration’s order to cap the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. next year at 18,000. The…
For many people seeking asylum or citizenship in the U.S., getting here is just the start. Then there’s often the long legal work that needs to be done to…
From Texas Standard:A single picture can change the way people think about an issue or event, even something happening on the other side of the world.…
Once a hub for refugees starting new lives and reuniting with their families, refugee resettlement efforts in Texas are now a shadow of what they once…
As the Trump administration slashes the number of refugees it will accept, global humanitarian groups say the U.S. could do more to save lives.
Texas has resettled dramatically fewer refugees in the past year, figures from Refugee Services of Texas show.The organization said 3,518 people were…