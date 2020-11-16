-
The City of Austin says fewer people have applied for rental assistance than expected. It's given out just $1.3 million so far of roughly $13 million…
Lee esta historia en español. Jarymar Arana grips a backpack outside an apartment complex in Pflugerville just after 8 a.m. on a recent Sunday. Arana…
Sean Saldaña decided earlier this year that at 23 he was too old to be sharing an apartment with his dad. So, the UT Austin senior began hunting for a new…
'If You Can, Pay Your Rent' And 4 Other Things To Know If You're An Austin Tenant Amid This PandemicMore than half of Austin residents are renters. At the beginning of each month, rent is due for tenants with cut hours, cut wages or no wages at all as…
It’s a hell of a time to try and open a restaurant.That’s what Steven Kresena was thinking last week as he watched Austin Mayor Steve Adler order all…
David Jones has been renting his apartment in North Austin for four years. He's grown an impressive herb garden on his front porch: Rows of parsley,…