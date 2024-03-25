What is it like to be a renter in the Austin area? Let us know.

Being a renter in Texas comes with few privileges. You can be evicted in a weeks’ time. Owners can sometimes be slow to make repairs.

And renters, unlike homeowners, often have to stomach large annual increases in their housing costs. Between 2020 and 2022, the average price of rent in the Austin area rose 24%. While prices have fallen slightly in the past year, many people continue to rent homes they can barely afford.

As part of a partnership with 1A and the project Remaking America, KUT is asking people to share their stories of renting. I want to know what renting a home in Austin or Georgetown or Manor looks like for you. Let me know in the form below.

Sharing your story simply gives me permission to contact you. I will not share your contact information or publish your name or responses without explicit permission. I may reach out to you to get more information and confirm any facts. Thank you for taking the time to fill this out.

Remaking America is a two-year reporting project that provides a platform for communication, comprehension and change. We teamed up with some of the best public radio newsrooms in the country to help us understand the ways our democracy is — and is not — working for all of us. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.