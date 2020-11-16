-
On Tuesday, the Trump administration walked back recent guidance that would have deported international college and university students if they were…
-
Rice University canceled all in-person classes and undergraduate labs this week in an attempt to avoid spread of the new coronavirus after an employee…
-
From Texas Standard:The largest Conservative Jewish synagogue in the U.S. is not on the East Coast – it's in Houston. Congregation Beth Yeshurun is made…
-
Former President Barack Obama visited Houston Tuesday night. He spoke at Rice University’s Baker Institute at an event marking the think tank’s…
-
From Texas Standard:College is expensive. These days, average in-state tuition and fees at a public university will run just under $10,000 per academic…
-
A group of students at Rice University embarked on a trip to Austin last spring to study maternal mortality in Texas. The students say health disparities…