Former special counsel Robert Mueller didn't want to appear in Wednesday's hearings, but lawmakers insisted that he tell his story in public to the House judiciary and intelligence committees.
All eyes in the capital — and many more in the nation — will be on the former special counsel this week in Congress. Whatever takes place, the political stakes are high.
The Judiciary and Intelligence committee chairmen announced that after being subpoenaed, the Russian investigation special counsel agreed to appear at separate hearings on the same day.
Mueller, a decorated veteran and long-serving prosecutor, returned to public life to lead the most-watched — and yet lowest-profile — Washington investigation in a generation.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this morning that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement today on the investigation into Russian…
Mueller underscored that his report did not exonerate the president. In his first public remarks, he said that he did not believe the Justice Department could charge a sitting president with a crime.
Congressional Democrats are warming to the idea of beginning impeachment proceedings if it is a mechanism to get the Trump administration to cooperate with their oversight efforts.
After hours of sometimes tough back-and-forth on Wednesday in the Senate, Attorney General William Barr declined to appear before a hearing scheduled on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee.
Attorney General William Barr has released special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Democrats have pushed for Congress to get an unredacted version.
The 448-page document, released Thursday after nearly two years of investigation, depicts a president distraught by the special counsel's inquiry — and aides thwarting his attempts to stop it.