-
If the robot takeover happens, Austin may face its share of the blame. At this year’s South by Southwest festival, there are more than 30 panel…
-
Engineers at UT Austin have created a new kind of gel that can repair and reconnect electronic circuits. KUT's Mose Buchele reports on possible…
-
From Texas StandardRehabilitation after a health issue or accident can be a long and painful process. For people recovering from a stroke or spinal cord…
-
Researchers, scientists, professors and engineers from around the U.S. and the world are in Austin for the 29th annual Conference on Artificial…