-
A good Friday morning. Record high temperatures are still expected today, before a Saturday cold front brings decreased temperatures and an elevated fire…
-
Clemens was charged with lying to Congress about his use of performance enhancing drugs.
-
AISD Board to Talk Budget, TREAustin ISD Superintendent Meria Carstarphen is scheduled to present her budget recommendation to the Board of Trustees this…
-
Roger Clemens - the former UT-Austin, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee star, is requesting a judge get rid of his indictment on charges of lying to…