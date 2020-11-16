-
A Texas-based water park company on Thursday announced an agreement to sell two of its attractions and will also give the buyer the right to acquire its…
-
Caleb Schwab, 10, was decapitated in 2016, when the raft he was riding down the Verruckt waterslide went airborne and hit a metal pole. The slide was the tallest in the world when it opened in 2014.
-
From Texas Standard.You may not be familiar with the name Jeff Henry, but you almost certainly know his company. Henry is the co-owner of Schlitterbahn,…
-
It's like sliding off the top of a 15-story building on nothing more than an air mattress. The giant Verrückt water slide stands at 168 feet tall.
-
Update: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a proposed Schlitterbahn water park development would be reduced in size. While the new…
-
A new Schiltterbahn water park will open in two years in Cedar Park. It’s slated to be smaller than the New Braunfels location. Officials say plans for…