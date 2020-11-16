School Vouchers

-
Thousands of people will rally at the Capitol today to call for more K-12 options as part of National School Choice Week. But inside the Capitol, the…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Legislature’s 30-day special session is moving through an ambitious agenda at a rapid-fire pace, at least in the Senate. Two…
-
From Texas Standard:The upcoming special legislative session is likely to provide just as many fireworks as the regular session did. Among the most…
-
From Texas Standard:After months of back and forth over how to fix what ails funding for Texas schools, lawmakers argued late into the night, Wednesday…
-
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has challenged the House to at least take a vote on the Senate's "private school choice" bill, one of his priorities for the Texas…
-
Maria Aberra put on her red school uniform shirt with the Texas emblem like she does every morning — but instead of heading to her charter school, she…
-
The Texas Senate Education Committee plans to discuss a bill next week that would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to send their kids to private…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address in the House chamber at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Reporters from KUT and other public radio stations…
-
One of the most anticipated debates of the 85th Legislative Session began taking shape Monday with the layout of a two-part Texas Senate bill that would…
-
Hundreds of teachers, parents and students rallied outside the Texas state Capitol on Tuesday in support of a proposal that would allow parents to use…