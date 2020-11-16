-
Shared dockless electric scooters, or e-scooters, transport riders over short distances in cities. Ride share companies promote them as an environmentally…
-
CDC Study Says Austin Scooter Riders Don't Wear Helmets, Ride Fast And Don't Know What They're DoingNearly 200 people were injured because of rentable scooters between Sept. 5 and Nov. 30 last year, according to a first-of-its-kind study from the Centers…
-
Another dockless scooter company plans to enter the market in Austin – but its users will get to sit down.OjO Electric, LLC, a California-based company,…
-
The ride-hailing company Uber launched its new JUMP e-scooters in Austin today.Uber's JUMP e-bikes have been in Austin since the summer, but now the…
-
When electric scooters flooded into Austin, the companies that rent them touted their environmental benefits: “Riders were able to prevent 445,334 pounds…