-
Hours after going on sale, H-E-B's commemorative reusable bags honoring Texas pop legend Selena were selling fast, but folks looking to get one online…
-
Google’s latest Doodle pays tribute to the late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez, whose debut album was released Oct. 17, 1989.The project was…
-
The late Tejano music pop icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez would have turned 46 on Sunday. Selena was murdered at age 23 by the president of her fan…
-
Fans of the Texan pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez got a treat this week. Twenty years after her shooting death, and after years of requests from fans,…