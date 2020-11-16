-
The Texas State Board of Education gave preliminary approval this week to a sex education policy that includes teaching middle schoolers about birth…
-
The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted early Tuesday morning to adopt new sex ed curriculum that expands topics taught to third…
-
The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees on Monday approved new human sexuality and responsibility standards for third through eighth…
-
Let's talk about sex.As the Austin Independent School District rewrites its sex ed curriculum for third- through eighth-graders, it asked for input from…
-
Jim Shead is a lawyer in Austin and the father of twin boys in pre-K. Even though his kids can barely read, he’s already thinking about how he’ll teach…
-
A quarter of Texas public school districts offered no sex education at all during the 2015-2016 school year, according to a new study released Tuesday by…
-
Between 2005 and 2010, Austin school district saw the number of pregnant students in the district steadily increase. By the end of the 2009 school year,…
-
Texas has one of the highest teen birth rates in the country. According to a recent study by the Guttmacher Institute, in 2008, Texan teens had 85…
-
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the nation. About 75 percent of Americans will contract the virus during…
-
Update: The proposal addressing sex education standards has been withdrawn from the Round Rock school board agenda, according to the Austin…