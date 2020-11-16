-
From the Texas Tribune: A private company that operates part of the Texas toll road with the highest speed limit in the country filed for bankruptcy…
The Texas capital is growing rapidly, and its roads and freeways are packed. A toll road was built east of the city to help alleviate the problem, but few drivers use it. Experts agree that the city has to do something — and soon — to address its congestion woes if Austin is to retain its quirky character.
The 85 mile-per-hour toll road that connects Austin with San Antonio is getting less traffic than planners hoped for.In turn, Moody’s Investor Service…
It’s no secret Interstate 35 congestion takes a toll on Austinites.Out of a list of Texas’ 100 most congested roadways, the portion of I-35 running…
If you drive on I-35, state transportation officials hope you’ll see fewer big trucks next month than you do today.The state Transportation Commission…
It's been almost three weeks since the new stretch of State Highway 130 opened on Oct. 24. Now the temporary freeway is officially a tollway. And that's…
Good morning. This morning's chilly temperatures aren't going anywhere; the National Weather Service says the season’s first freeze is expected in the…
Update: Oct. 31, 5:36 a.m.: The Central Texas toll road with the nation's highest speed limit will get signs warning drivers about wildlife. The move…
Good morning! It may be in the chilly this morning, but we'll see a high of around 70 this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Here are…
The fastest road in the country is now open to drivers in Central Texas. The 85 mile per hour portion of State Highway 130 opened this morning.The toll…