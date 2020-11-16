-
From Texas Standard:Although there’s no shortage of people in Texas planning to get into the hemp industry, many of them have serious concerns about how…
-
Texans who want to legally grow industrial hemp are one step closer to making that a reality after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released…
-
From Texas Standard:When it comes to crops, Texas has one of the most diverse portfolios around. But here's one commodity you won't find: industrial hemp.…
-
From Texas Standard:Political pundits, pollsters and activists have been saying for a while that the 2018 midterm elections are likely to result in some…
-
From Texas Standard.Facing potential new tariffs with China, some Texas agricultural producers say they’re concerned about extra taxes on the products…
-
From Texas Standard.There’s a whole lot of potential change right now on the Texas political landscape. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has a…
-
From Texas Standard:By now, most Texans are familiar with Sid Miller. Famous for his ever-present cowboy hat, the state agriculture commissioner – who's…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced a trade agreement Wednesday between the state and a group of settlers on the West…
-
President-elect Donald Trump has picked former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to be U.S. agriculture secretary, bypassing four Texans who had been seen as…
-
From the Texas Tribune: The race to be President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture secretary is heating up, and two Texans appear to be at the center of…