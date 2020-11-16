Smoking Ban

-
Update: The City of Kyle has banned the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.The Kyle City Council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance – making it…
-
If the agency has its way, it will ban sales to minors and keep e-cigarettes out of vending machines. People also would be warned that the nicotine vapor the devices emit is addictive.
-
A worker's smoke breaks cost an employer even more than the increased costs of health care. Some employers charge higher health insurance premiums to employees who smoke or refuse to hire them altogether.
-
The coffee chain says it will enforce its no-smoking rule at its outdoor seating areas and within 25 feet of store entrances. So, no coffee and a smoke for those who enjoy them together. Have smoking bans gone too far or not far enough?
-
The University of Texas at Austin is now officially, 100 percent smoke free. The policy takes full-effect today. But it started last year when the Cancer…
-
Good morning. The National Weather Service still has Central Texas under a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. tonight. The humidity will be low and the winds…
-
Fewer than 1 in 5 Austinites identifies as a smoker, according to the Austin/Travis County Health and Human Services Department. And those who smoke are…
-
In July, University of Texas employees who use the UT SELECT Medical plan will have to declare whether they use tobacco. And if they do, they will have to…
-
The University of Texas at Austin has kicked the smoking habit.The UT System Board of Regents approved the policy this week. So while there are no signs…
-
UT to Go Tobacco-Free?Smoking is already banned in practically all indoor spaces on the UT campus, but to earn a sizeable grant, that ban could soon…